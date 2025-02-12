Mumbai: Following the massive row over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s crass remarks on ‘India’s Got Latent’, the cyber cell of Maharashtra police is scanning every episode of the roast show to find other instances of comics making objectionable remarks on the show.

According to sources, jury members who used objectionable remarks in any of these episodes will face action too.

India’s Got Latent is a roast show hosted by comic Samay Raina. Raina’s YouTube handle has links to 12 episodes. Celebrities who have attended the show as guests include actor Rakhi Sawant, comic Bharti Singh, influencer Uorfi Javed and former Roadies anchor Raghu Ram.

Sources have said that the investigators will also speak to those who attended the show as an audience and record their statements. The participants who made objectionable remarks on the show are also under the scanner. The cyber cell is also reaching out to YouTube for the deletion of all the episodes of India’s Got Latent, in which objectionable remarks were made.

India’s Got Talent, inspired by the global Got Talent franchise, has participants perform a variety of acts, including music, comedy and magic. The panel has a host, a guest host, a judge and a guest judge. The show has a unique system to rate contestants. The contestants must rate themselves before they perform. If the average rating of the judge’s panel after the performance matches the self-rating, the contestant wins.

The show has come under fire after Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps Guy, made crass remarks on the show. “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” he asked a contestant.

After a video clip of his comment went viral, a large section of social media users said stand-up comedians were passing off vulgarity as comedy and expressed concerns about the possible social impact of such remarks, especially on young minds.

Multiple police cases have been filed against Allahbadia, Raina, YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija and others linked to the show. The matter has also reached the Parliament and Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has demanded censorship for OTT content.