All educational institutions in J&K to remain closed till July 15

Srinagar The government on Sunday ordered extension for closure of all educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir till July 15.

According to the orders of the State Executive Committee, all schools, private coaching institutes and higher educational institutes shall remain closed for in-person education till July 15.

“All universities, colleges, technical and skill development institutions in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed for in-person and on-campus to the students till July 15 2021,” the government order reads.

The government also said that the courses or the programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research and thesis work or internship have been exempted.

The SEC also said that the teaching shall be continued via online mode—(KNO)