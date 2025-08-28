All Departments on Alert, People Shouldn’t Panic: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, Thursday said the administration is on full alert across the Valley with all departments working together to ensure safety of people amid monsoon rains.

Addressing press conference in Srinagar Div Com said that the public had shown remarkable patience in the last few days. “Teams from Army, Police, SDRF and the civil administration are deployed on the ground. The Flood Control Department is keeping strict watch on the Jhelum and its tributaries,” Garg said.

According to him, water levels at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh have now started to decline. “There has been no breach in any embankment in the last two days, despite the Jhelum touching high levels,” he said, adding that illegal sand mining was also being curbed to protect riverbanks.

The Div Com said that the coming two weeks are critical as the monsoon period continues till mid-September. “Weather forecasts will be regularly shared, and people must follow advisories. The administration will function 24×7 and emergency numbers are already active,” he stated.

Garg said SDRF and NDRF teams had been deployed wherever needed and more than 150 sensitive spots were being monitored. He further added that mobile connectivity issues were being taken up with service providers, including BSNL, on directions of the Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor.

“Overall, the water level is receding and people should not panic. The administration remains fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” Garg concluded.