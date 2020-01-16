All communication channels would be restored in coming days: LG

Jammu, Jan 15: The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and people are participating in the development process, Lt Governor G C Murmu said on Wednesday assuring no stone would be left unturned for the rapid development of the Union Territory.

The administration is reviewing the situation continuously and all the formal communication channels would be restored in the coming days, he said.

“Jammu, of course, was normal and the other part (Kashmir) is also normal. The people are cooperative and they have understood and are now participating in the development process,” Murmu told reporters after inaugurating the upgraded Maulana Azad Stadium here.

The stadium was renovated at a cost of Rs 40 crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package to host national and international cricket matches. It is the first such facility in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about the partial restoration of the Internet services in Kashmir and 2G mobile internet services in five districts of Jammu region after being snapped in August last year following abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, he said “this is the beginning and we are reviewing the situation continuously.

“We are hopeful of restoring the normal communication channels in the coming days. We will see how it is going to be utilized and accordingly relax everything,” Murmu said.

About reports claiming involvement of arrested Deputy Superintendent of police Davinder Singh in Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy last year, the LG said “It is a matter of investigation and if he is involved it will come out. I will not make any further comment on that.”

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Murmu said “We have assessed the situation and we have tried to relax many things (over the past six months).

“Now we are freeing the internet also, particularly broadband. We started from January 1 and we would like to see that everything goes normal…I know the children are also affected and they require such kind of facilities for their academic purpose and to see the development all around,” he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid development in all spheres over the past one-and-a-half year, contrary to the earlier when hardly any money was spent and the vital projects were left languishing.

“We are moving rapidly with the cooperation and participation of the citizens. The Jammu and Kashmir is marching ahead. The administration is taking necessary action for overall development and is focusing on industries and channelizing the energy of youth in nation building,” the Lt Governor said.

“We will not leave any stone unturned for the development of J&K,” he said adding “we would like to encourage the people’s participation from the grass-root level for overall development of village, localities and regions.”

He requested all concerned to pay attention to the development and development only. “That is what we have been lacking behind for a long time. Now this is the time to do more with vigour and enthusiasm,” he stressed.