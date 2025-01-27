Srinagar, January 27: Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, the Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board today extended her greetings to the people on the occasion of Me’raj-un-Nabi (SAW) and prayed for the peace and prosperity of whole humanity.

Dr Andrabi said that the Waqf Board had already chalked out a long program of celebrations in connection with the festival at different shrines throughout J&K which will conclude next Friday.

“All arrangements at all Ziyarats are in place for the Shab-e-Mer’aj & the following days. I request all to pray for humanity on this blessed night”, said Dr Andrabi.