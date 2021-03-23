All above 45 years to be vaccinated from April 1: Centre

New Delhi: India expanded its vaccination drive with those above 45 years of age now eligible to get the Covid-19 shot from April 1, the government of India said on Tuesday.

The decision to ramp up the inoculation drive as Covid-19 cases surge in many states.

“It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated,”said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

He added: “As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, the 2nd dose can be administered between 4th & 8th week, particularly for COVISHIELD. We appeal that all above 45 should take vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Corona.”

At present, only citizens who are above 60 and those over 45 with other illnesses are allowed to get vaccination.

“This decision has been taken by cabinet on the basis of the advice of the coronavirus Task Force and experts,” said Javadekar.

India reported 40,715 new cases on Tuesday, a slight dip compare to cases witnessed in last few days.