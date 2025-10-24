All 86 MLAs cast votes in RS polls

Srinagar: All MLAs of Jammu and Kashmir have cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Friday.

According to details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), all 86 MLAs voted in the RS polls.

Sources told that the postal ballot of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, who is currently in detention, has also reached the Returning Officer and will be included in the counting.

“The polling has ended, but it will be formally closed at 4:00 PM,” sources said.

The total strength of the J&K Assembly is 88. While Mehraj Malik voted through postal ballot from detention, Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone chose to abstain from voting.

With the National Conference receiving support from the Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, CPI(M), and independents, the alliance’s strength has reached 58—enough to secure all four seats.

Given the claims made by ruling alliance MLAs and independents, especially Sheikh Khursheed and Shabir Kulley, the BJP’s chances of winning a seat appear slim. The alliance holds 29 votes each for the third and fourth seats, compared to the BJP’s 28 votes for its candidate.

However, the BJP can only win a seat in case of cross-voting by MLAs belonging to the INDIA alliance bloc-NC, Congress, PDP, or independents.

The Peoples Conference’s decision to stay away from the polls was largely driven by a desire to avoid blame for any cross-voting and to distance itself from both the NC and the BJP.