Aliza Wins Gold in SGFI Wushu Championship

Srinagar: JKSC Wushu cadet Aliza Shah has clinched the gold medal at the prestigious 68th SGFI Wushu Championship, held in Jammu from November 21 to 26.

A student of Presentation Convent, Aliza has brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir. She is a well-known and regular wushu player at the Indoor Stadium in Srinagar.

Aliza’s journey to the top was nothing short of remarkable. She overcame several tough athletes from across the country, showcasing extraordinary grit and skill. Despite suffering an injury in her quarterfinal bout, she pushed through, delivering a knockout performance in the semifinals and defeating a formidable opponent from Rajasthan in the finals.

