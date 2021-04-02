Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Alia Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine. She informed fans about the development with a post on her Instagram Stories.

She posted a note late Thursday which said, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

Recently, her boyfriend and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for coronavirus. He has now tested negative for the virus and has fully recovered.

Alia currently has several releases lined up. First up, is Sanjay leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she will be seen in the titular role of a brothel owner. The film will release on July 30, and is set to clash with Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam.

She also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in the pipeline. Featuring Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, the film is first in Ayan’s ambitious fantasy trilogy. The release of the movie has been postponed a few times due to heavy VFX work involved in the post-production stage.

Alia is also set to be seen in SS Rajamouli’s epic, RRR. The period drama features Alia in a supporting role alongside south stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan.

Alia will also star in Karan Johar’s big budget historical drama Takht. Based in the Mughal era, the film will focus on the story of two brothers, Darashikoh and Aurangzeb. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are also set to star alongside Alia in the movie. The movie was announced in 2018 but is yet to go on floors.