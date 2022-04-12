Seemingly taking a cue from former actor Sana Khan, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan embarked on Umrah with her husband Zaid Darbar and family.

Wearing Abahya and hijab, Gauahar shared pictures from Makkah. “Alhamdulillah! The most beautiful place for my soul! #makkah,” she wrote

Zaid also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures. “Finally our dream trip that we were looking forward to the right when we decided to get married! ALHAMDULILLAH. Will pray for everyone. #umrah #makkah 🌙 @gauaharkhan,” he said.

Gauahar had recently revealed that she plans to go for Umrah. “Yes In sha Allah. This Ramadan with my entire family. Alhamdulillah,” she said during her ‘Ask Me Anything session’.

Early this year, amid Bulli Bai’ row, Gauahar Khan took on a troll who raised thefour wives and girls education’ issue to pin down the actress.

“Outside world doesn’t know that India still has separate family laws for Hindus&Muslims. Hindus have to abide by the secular code. Muslims can have 4 wives &ban education for their wives &girls in name of Sharia. #UniformCivilCode has to apply to ALL Indians,” the troll said.

Gauahar hit back with equal ferocity to silence the troll. “Hey, loser! I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, India is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, n stop inciting hate in my country!” she said.

Last year, she set the internet on fire after she shared pictures of herself dressed in Kashmir suits layered with Papier Mache embroidered shawls.

In one of the pictures, the Bigg Boss 7 winner wore a mustard yellow kurta and a pair of pants with simple Kashmiri embroidery along the neckline and hemline.

A maroon base woven shawl covered in ethnic paisleys and floral patterns embroidery complemented the dress. Adding to ethnic looks was a pair of long silver earrings.

In the second picture, she wore a warm grey Kashmiri kurta suit and layered it with a dark green shawl with Papier Mache embroidery. Her silver earning gelled perfectly with the ethnic wear.