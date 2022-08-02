A 24-year-old Algerian football player Ahmed Touba pulled out after his team `İstanbul Basaksehir’ traveled to occupied territories to face Israel’s Maccabi Netanya FC.

Istanbul Basaksehir traveled to Israel in the second leg of the preliminary round of the Europa Conference League matches.

Touba also refused to participate in the first leg of the match in Istanbul.

“Algerian international football player Ahmed Touba was widely praised for his rejection to travel to Israeli apartheid alongside his Turkish team,” Palastine online tweeted.

This is not the first time a country has withdrawn from a tournament. Earlier Kuwaitis refused to participate in events that include Israelis.

In recent years, an increasing number of Arab athletes have avoided facing Israeli opponents in international competitions in support of the Palestinian cause.

In late January, Tennis player Mohammed Al-Awadi also withdrew from the semi-final match of the International Under 14 Championship, in Dubai, after learning that he had to face the Israeli player in the fourth round match.

In January 2022, a Kuwaiti cultural delegation boycotted the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature due to the participation of an Israeli writer.

In February 2021 Kuwaiti inventor Jenan Al-Shehab withdrew from Expo 2020 Dubai, due to the exhibition’s invitation to celebrate the occupied state and the visit of the Israeli president to Abu Dhabi.

On March 7, Kuwaiti watersports player Abdul Razzaq al-Baghli pulled out of the Emirates International Motosurf Championship in Abu Dhabi after refusing to compete against an Israeli competitor.

On April 4, 19-year-old Kuwaiti fencing player, Mohammad Al-Fadhli withdrew from the World Fencing Championships held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), refusing to face an Israeli opponent.

On May 3, Kuwaiti chess champion Bader Al-Hajri withdrew from the competitions of the Sunway International Chess Championship held in Spain during the current period, after he was drawn against one of the players of the Israeli occupation state.

In May 2022, Kuwaiti player Kholoud Al-Mutairi decided, on Sunday, to withdraw from Thailand International Championship, in the category of fencing, for refusing to confront a player from Israel.

In July 2022, the Jordanian Al-Wehdat sports club withdrew from Al Ain International Volleyball Championship following Israel’s participation.