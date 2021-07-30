Alert sounded after suspicious flying object spotted in Samba

Jammu: An alert has been sounded after a suspicious flying object was spotted near three different locations in Samba district of Jammu division last night.

Officials said that the suspicious flying objects were seen at three sensitive places in the district, which include Army camp Bari Brahaman, ITBP camp Ghagwal and Chliyari International Border area.

They said that following the suspicious activity, a high alert was sounded in area.

They further informed that BSF troops also tried to target the suspected aerial vehicle.

SSP Samba, Rajesh Sharma said that drone activities were suspected at three different areas of the district last night—(KNO)