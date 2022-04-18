Alarm bells have started ringing again after Covid-19 cases surged again for the first time since January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cases have increased by 35 percent in India. Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh top the list.

India recorded around 6,610 fresh cases from April 11-17. The preceding week, the Covid numbers were 4,900.

Deaths from the virus continue to drop in the country with only 27 new fatalities recorded during the week. It was the lowest since March 23-29, 2020.

Delhi logged 2,307, a rise of 145% over last week’s tally of 943. Cases in Haryana, surged to 1,119, which is 118% more. Likewise, Uttar Pradesh reported a 540 compared to 224.

ADVERTISEMENT

Active cases of the virus in the country stood at around 12,000, up nearly 1,000 during the week due to the spike in the three northern states.

The overall Covid numbers in India remain comparable to those nearly two years ago, during the initial weeks of the national lockdown.