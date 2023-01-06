Days after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr, media reports of Lionel Messi joining another Saudi Arabian club are doing rounds.

Lionel Messi has also reportedly received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal Club, the arch-rivals of Al-Nasser FC, who acquired Ronaldo, has put forward an offer for the Argentine superstar.

The Italian newspaper Calcio Meracto has reported that the Saudi Arabian club has made the highest offer in history for Messi. When Cristiano arrived at Al Nasser, Al Hilal Club also released a jersey with Lionel Messi’s name on it, according to the report. The Italian media had earlier reported that Al Hilal would be ready to make any offer to bring the World Cup winner to their team.

After Cristiano Ronaldo came to Al-Nasser, Al-Hilal started trying to bring Messi to their platform, said Dr. Kuwait’s former Minister of Information. Saad bin Tafelah Al Ajmi told Gulf News. Apart from Cristiano, the Saudi Pro League is trying to sign Messi in order to bring world attention to their tournament. There have been rumors linking Messi’s name with Al Hilal club for days. But the club and the player have not dared to enter into an official contract yet.

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo had reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in a deal worth $75 million per year.

The club made the announcement of the signing on Friday. The 37-year-old will receive $75 million per year, which will make him the highest-paid footballer in history.

“History in the making,” the club wrote in a Tweet. “This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home.” it added.