Akshay Kumar has returned as the brand ambassador of Vimal over a year after he faced backlash for being associated with the brand. A new advertisement confirmed that Akshay reunited with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn as the brand’s ambassador. In the video shared online on Sunday, SRK, Ajay and Akshay were seen promoting the brand. In the video, Shah Rukh and Ajay were seen seated in a car, calling for Akshay’s attention with the car’s honks.

Akshay had his headphones and was seen enjoying music, unaware that SRK and Ajay are waiting for him. Shah Rukh and Ajay’s numerous calls were left unheard by him. Eventually, Ajay opened a packet of the pan masala which managed to grab Akshay’s attention. The ad has now gone viral.

Vimal brothers are back pic.twitter.com/DyljYbXcUG — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 8, 2023

For the unversed, in 2022, Akshay had stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal after facing backlash. The actor apologised to fans for associating himself with the brand as well. “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi,” the OMG 2 star wrote on Instagram in an April 2022 post.