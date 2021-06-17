Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for construction of school building in Bandipora

Bandipora: Famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of school building at Neeru village in Tulail along the Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Sources said that the superstar donated 1 crore for the construction of school building after he visited Neeru village today afternoon.

They said that Akshay Kumar visited Neeru village which is located near the Line of Control in remote Tulail valley of Gurez sector.

“He interacted with the Jawans of Army and BSF at Neeru to boost their morale. He also danced with locals at a function organised by BSF unit posted there,” they said—(KNO)