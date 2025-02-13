Samba/Jammu, Feb 12: Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas returned to his Army unit in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector on January 28 after a two-week holiday for his ring ceremony and giving final touches to his newly-constructed house to welcome his wife in April.

However, the joy of the family proved to be shortlived as the 29-year-old soldier from Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, along with Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi from Jharkhand’s Ranchi, was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday.

A pall of gloom descended on his Bri Kamila village in the border district of Samba, with villagers remembering him as an enthusiastic cricketer, extrovert, and always ready to extend a helping hand to the needy.

“He served the Army for more than nine years and a half, performing his duties in (Siachen) glacier (in Ladakh), Kashmir, and Punjab, before moving to Jammu’s Akhnoor recently. He returned to his unit on January 28 after a two-week leave from duty for his ring ceremony,” his father Chagatar Singh, a retired police personnel, told reporters.

Manhas, whose younger brother is also serving in the Army, was supposed to get married around April 20-21, the grieving father said, as his relatives and neighbors made a beeline in front of the house to convey their condolences.

Chagatar Singh said his son joined the Army at a very young age to fulfill his desire to serve the country.

“His two sisters, one elder to him and another younger, are married. He was a cricket lover and made extraordinary efforts during his recent stay in the village to prepare a cricket pitch for youngsters,” Mahesh, a childhood friend of the slain soldier, said.

Chuni Lal, another resident of the village, said Manhas was full of energy and was always motivating youngsters to get involved in sporting activities.

“We have lost a true gem in a cowardly terror attack. The enemy has no courage to face our brave soldiers and is undertaking such types of actions. We believe our forces will take appropriate action to ensure justice for the martyrs,” he said.

Men and women who assembled at the house were seen in tears as they waited for the mortal remains of the deceased.

Officials said the body of Manhas will be taken to his village, and his funeral will be held with full military hours later in the day.