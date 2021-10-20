Amid the brimming excitement ahead of the October 24 India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, a teaser anthem of the Kashmir Super League 2021 edition has started to trend on social media.

Kashmir Super League (KSL) is a Twenty20 cricket league in UAE played by Kashmiri expats living in GCC with 10 to 12 teams representing different areas of Kashmir.

The tournament is usually held once every year between the months of December, January, or February.