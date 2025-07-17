Akash Prime successfully tested at 15,000 ft in Ladakh

India’s indigenously developed Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System is making global headlines after its upgraded variant, Akash Prime, successfully cleared user trials at 15,000 feet in Ladakh. The advanced missile system, tested during the recent Operation Sindoor, has sparked international interest, with several countries now eyeing Indian-made air defence technology.

Post Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is upgrading its arsenal. DRDO develops and tests weapons in diverse terrains before handing them to industry for production. Akash Prime is now under user trials.

Recently, a trial took place in Ladakh in the presence of DRDO, Army, and industry officials, where Akash Prime missiles successfully hit two fast-moving aerial targets, overcoming the challenges posed by constantly changing weather at high altitudes.

Akash Prime Offers Upgraded Capabilities Over Existing System

Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active radio frequency seeker, providing 360-degree engagement capability and increased accuracy. Designed specifically for high-altitude and low-temperature areas, Akash Prime can effectively engage aerial threats within a 30-kilometre radius.

The first trial of Akash Prime was conducted on September 27, 2021 at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur. The existing Akash system has a range of 25 kilometres and travels towards its target at a speed of 2.5 Mach.

Akash NG Next in Line After Prime

Looking ahead, the next generation of Akash, Akash NG, is also ready. Akash NG has a range of 70 to 80 kilometres, and its radar can detect over 60 air targets simultaneously from a distance of 150 kilometres, tracking them to the kill zone for destruction.

The Indian Army and Air Force have already integrated the Akash systems into their defence arsenal. Developed by DRDO, Akash is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system capable of targeting fighters, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles within a range of 25 to 45 kilometres.