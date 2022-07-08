India’s new airline, Akasa Air, on Thursday got its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline’s operational readiness,” Akasa Air said in a statement.

The airline added that it is the first airline whose end-to-end AOC process was conducted using the government’s progressive eGCA digital platform.

The process concluded with the airline having successfully conducted a number of proving flights under the supervision of the country’s aviation regulator, the company said.

“We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable and most affordable airline,” said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air.

Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX on June 21.

Later this month, the airline will commence commercial operations with two aircraft, subsequently adding to its fleet every month.

By the end of the 2022-23 fiscal, the airline will have inducted 18 aircraft and thereafter 12-14 aircraft every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 delivered over five years, the company said. It is expected that Akasa will fly all major domestic routes in India including Jammu and Kashmir.