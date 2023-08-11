SRINAGAR: In lieu of celebrations of nation’s 75 years of Independence, Cultural Unit Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J&K today organised a colorful Cultural Program at Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Khanyar, Srinagar.

Artists of Shahkaar Cultural Society performed a short play ‘Ae Watan Tujhe Salaam’ while the students presented patriotic songs and speeches on patriotism.

During the event, Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain highlighted the importance of celebrating the proud moment of the entire nation. He stressed that Independence Day makes every citizen proud of the country and nurtures patriotism and unity among them.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal GHSS Khanyar, Wahida Sheikh said that such patriotic theme based programs prove to be more impressive to create an environment of festivity to instill spirit of unity among youth and promote integrity of nation.

Cultural Coordinator Seema Naaz and Activity Coordinator Dr. Mateen Yousuf speaking on the occasion lauded the efforts of Cultural Unit Kashmir, DIPR for spreading peace, brotherhood and patriotic spirit among the youth.

Besides the faculty of GBHSS Khanyar, officers of the Information department and a large number of students attended the function.

Later awards of honor and certificates of participation were presented to the students, Principal and coordinators of GHSS Khanyar.

Meanwhile, Cultural Unit Kashmir conducted Nukkad Nataks and Cultural programmes at Kupwara and Anantnag where artists of Justice Visual Arts and Yadgaar Cultural Society including students presented Cultural programmes on the themes ‘Shaan Tirange ki’ and ‘Ekta ka Sukh’ respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that in connection with the Independence Day 2023 celebrations, Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR J&K is conducting a series of patriotic Cultural programmes across the valley.