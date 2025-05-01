Hotel Fire Leaves 4 Dead, Mother Throws Child from 3rd Floor to Save Him

A devastating fire broke out at Hotel Naaz in Ajmer on Thursday morning, claiming four lives and injuring several others. The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit around 8 am, rapidly engulfed the building, trapping many guests inside.

Amid the chaos, a desperate mother threw her young child from a third-floor window in an attempt to save him. The child survived with minor burns. “She threw her child in my lap from a window and was about to jump herself when we stopped her,” said hotel guest Mangila Kalosia.

Visuals from the scene showed thick black smoke pouring out of the hotel. In a dramatic video, two men were seen escaping through a window — one jumped across to another building, while the other fell while trying to descend using a rope.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Principal Dr Anil Samaria confirmed that two men, a woman, and a four-year-old child died from suffocation and burn injuries. At least eight others are undergoing treatment at JLN Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, a loud explosion — possibly from a burst AC unit — preceded the fire. The hotel, located in a narrow alley, posed serious challenges for fire and rescue teams, many of whom reportedly fainted during the operation due to heat and smoke.

There were 18 guests in the hotel at the time of the incident, all visitors from Delhi on a pilgrimage. ADM City Gajendra Singh Rathore said the fire has been extinguished and all individuals have been accounted for. “The manager claimed the fire started from the electric panel and spread rapidly,” he said.

The tragedy has sparked questions about the hotel’s safety standards and the risks posed by its cramped location.