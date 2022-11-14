Srinagar: The All Jammu and Kashmir Patwar Association (AJKPA) has congratulated the newly promoted patwaris of the Kashmir valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The DPC of the patwaries of Kashmir Province took place today. The AJKPA Province Kashmir offers its sincere thanks to the worthy Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, AC Central and his entire staff.

AJKPA Kashmir is also thankful to the APEX Body in general and worthy General Secretary, Syed Danish in particular who remained with the delegation comprising of Province President Kashmir, Shah Nisar along with his team, DP Srinagar Shafat, DP Pulwama at DivCom office for the whole day.

AJKPA congratulates all the Patwaries who got promoted today across the Province Kashmir,” said a statement issued by the AJKPA.