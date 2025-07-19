Ajinkya Rahane Urges Gambhir, Gill to Add Extra Bowler for 4th Test

With India trailing 1-2 in the 5-match Test series against England, veteran cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has made a strong appeal to head coach Gautam Gambhir and stand-in captain Shubman Gill ahead of the Manchester Test. Rahane, who isn’t part of the current squad, suggested that India needs to bolster its bowling attack by including one more specialist bowler in the playing XI.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane said:

“India missed the chance to post a big score in the first innings. Going forward, the team must consider an additional bowler. You win Test matches by taking 20 wickets.”

At Lord’s, India fielded seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep, along with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Reddy. However, Nitish Reddy’s position is now under scrutiny, with Kuldeep Yadav being seen as a potential replacement.

Rahane also praised England skipper Ben Stokes for his high-intensity fielding effort and a critical run-out just before lunch, noting how it shifted momentum.

“Stokes’ energy just before lunch was crucial. His commitment brought England back into the game,” he added.

Impressed by England’s team performance post their second-Test loss, Rahane emphasized the spirit they showed at Lord’s:

“That’s what you want in Test cricket – all 11 players working together to win.”