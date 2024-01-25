Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan is a well-known Bollywood actor. However, his personal life has been the subject of much media attention lately. Abhishek is married to Aishwarya Rai, and there have been rumors of marital problems between the two. Although the couple has never publicly addressed these rumors, they have hinted at ongoing issues in their relationship on several occasions, and this time was no different.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Cryptic Post

Abhishek shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle. The post has fueled ongoing rumors of marital problems between him and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The post contained a quote by Anand Chulani, which emphasized the importance of learning from failures in life. The quote read, “The fear of failing will destroy your dreams. Learning from failure will build your dreams”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shweta Bachchan dropped a cryptic note on the power of words amid family fiasco.

A few hours after Shweta Bachchan posted a vague message on her Instagram stories, her brother Abhishek Bachchan also shared a post on his social media. Shweta’s note hinted at some trouble in their family, as it talked about the impact of words on a situation. Many people speculated that she was referring to some differences with Aishwarya Rai, as some reports had suggested. Shweta had reposted a quote that said:

“Words are events, they do things, change things. They transform both speaker and hearer; they feed energy back and forth and amplify it. They feed understanding or emotion back and forth and amplify it.”

Earlier, on January 2, 2024, Abhishek had shared a quote on his IG stories that caught everyone’s attention. The post talked about the importance of working hard and being dedicated, even if one doesn’t receive appreciation from the masses. This is not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan has raised eyebrows with his social media activity amid his separation rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you want to look good in front of thousands, you have to outwork thousands in front of nobody.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)