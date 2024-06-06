Suggestions

June 6, 2024

Airtel Launches T20 WC Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity

June 6, 2024
Airtel has launched new plans for its prepaid, postpaid, and Xstream Fiber broadband customers that bundle a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The telecom operator has introduced these plans to enable them to watch the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Alongside, it has also offered special international roaming packs for users travelling to the US and Canada. Prepaid users will get access to Disney+ Hotstar for three months. They will also get access to the Airtel Xstream Play with more than 20 OTT services. These recharge plans are available via the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel’s Prepaid plans

Prepaid users of Airtel will get the Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans starting at Rs. 499. There are three plans with different validity and daily data limits. The most expensive plan, at Rs. 3,359, offers a one-year subscription to the OTT platform. Additionally, users will also be able to unlock more than 20 OTT platforms on the Airtel Xstream Play without any additional costs.

PLANValidityDataVoiceOTTOther Benefits
Rs. 49928 Days3GB/DayUnlimited calls local & STDDisney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months, Airtel XstreamApollo 247
Rs. 86984 Days2GB/DayUnlimited calls local & STDDisney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months, Airtel XstreamApollo 247
Rs. 3359365 Days2.5GB/ DayUnlimited calls local & STDDisney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year 1 select OTT access on Xstream AppApollo 24*7

Airtel’s Postpaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Airtel’s postpaid users will get a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year with any of the valid plans. Additionally, users will also get a three-month subscription to Xstream Play. The postpaid plans start at the price of Rs. 499, which offers 75GB of data and comes without any data add-ons.

PlanBenefitsAdd-ons (30GB/add-on)OTT 
   HotstarOthers
Rs. 1499200 GB41 Year (Mobile)Xstream Play (unlimited)
Rs. 1199150 GB31 Year (Mobile)Xstream Play (unlimited)
Rs. 999100 GB31 Year (Mobile)Xstream Play (unlimited)
Rs. 59975 GB11 Year (Mobile)Xstream Play (3 months)
Rs. 49975 GB1 Year (Mobile)Xstream Play (3 months)
Rs. 39940 GBXstream Play (3 months)

Airtel’s Xstream Fiber plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The Airtel Xstream Fiber plans with bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription start at Rs. 699. These also unlock access to more than 350 TV channels when using the Airtel Digital TV smart box. Access to Xstream Play is also offered.

PlanSpeedTV (350+ channels – HD included)OTT
   Hotstar ( Large Screen Variant)Others
Rs. 39991 GBPSYesYesXstream Play
Rs. 1599300 MBPSYesYesXstream Play
Rs. 1099200 MBPSYesYesXstream Play
Rs. 999200 MBPSNoYesXstream Play
Rs. 899100 MBPSYesYesXstream Play
Rs. 69940 MBPSYesYesXstream Play

Additionally, users travelling outside the country will be able to take advantage of Airtel’s new international roaming packs with in-flight connectivity starting at Rs. 133.

