Airtel Launches T20 WC Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity

Airtel has launched new plans for its prepaid, postpaid, and Xstream Fiber broadband customers that bundle a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The telecom operator has introduced these plans to enable them to watch the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Alongside, it has also offered special international roaming packs for users travelling to the US and Canada. Prepaid users will get access to Disney+ Hotstar for three months. They will also get access to the Airtel Xstream Play with more than 20 OTT services. These recharge plans are available via the Airtel Thanks app.
Airtel’s Prepaid plans
Prepaid users of Airtel will get the Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans starting at Rs. 499. There are three plans with different validity and daily data limits. The most expensive plan, at Rs. 3,359, offers a one-year subscription to the OTT platform. Additionally, users will also be able to unlock more than 20 OTT platforms on the Airtel Xstream Play without any additional costs.
|PLAN
|Validity
|Data
|Voice
|OTT
|Other Benefits
|Rs. 499
|28 Days
|3GB/Day
|Unlimited calls local & STD
|Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months, Airtel Xstream
|Apollo 247
|Rs. 869
|84 Days
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited calls local & STD
|Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months, Airtel Xstream
|Apollo 247
|Rs. 3359
|365 Days
|2.5GB/ Day
|Unlimited calls local & STD
|Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year 1 select OTT access on Xstream App
|Apollo 24*7
Airtel’s Postpaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription
Airtel’s postpaid users will get a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year with any of the valid plans. Additionally, users will also get a three-month subscription to Xstream Play. The postpaid plans start at the price of Rs. 499, which offers 75GB of data and comes without any data add-ons.
|Plan
|Benefits
|Add-ons (30GB/add-on)
|OTT
|Hotstar
|Others
|Rs. 1499
|200 GB
|4
|1 Year (Mobile)
|Xstream Play (unlimited)
|Rs. 1199
|150 GB
|3
|1 Year (Mobile)
|Xstream Play (unlimited)
|Rs. 999
|100 GB
|3
|1 Year (Mobile)
|Xstream Play (unlimited)
|Rs. 599
|75 GB
|1
|1 Year (Mobile)
|Xstream Play (3 months)
|Rs. 499
|75 GB
|–
|1 Year (Mobile)
|Xstream Play (3 months)
|Rs. 399
|40 GB
|–
|–
|Xstream Play (3 months)
Airtel’s Xstream Fiber plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription
The Airtel Xstream Fiber plans with bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription start at Rs. 699. These also unlock access to more than 350 TV channels when using the Airtel Digital TV smart box. Access to Xstream Play is also offered.
|Plan
|Speed
|TV (350+ channels – HD included)
|OTT
|Hotstar ( Large Screen Variant)
|Others
|Rs. 3999
|1 GBPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Xstream Play
|Rs. 1599
|300 MBPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Xstream Play
|Rs. 1099
|200 MBPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Xstream Play
|Rs. 999
|200 MBPS
|No
|Yes
|Xstream Play
|Rs. 899
|100 MBPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Xstream Play
|Rs. 699
|40 MBPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Xstream Play
Additionally, users travelling outside the country will be able to take advantage of Airtel’s new international roaming packs with in-flight connectivity starting at Rs. 133.
