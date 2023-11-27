Srinagar, November 27: Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today announced that it has connected the Zanskar valley in Kargil district with its ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. This makes Airtel the only operator to offer 5G services in the Zanskar Valley.

Located at an altitude of 7756 m from the sea level, this expansion is part of Airtel’s efforts to connect remotest locations of the country including high-altitude valleys through its ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services. The company has been ramping its 5G roll-out in the country and has already connected 20000 villages and 5000 towns by Oct 2023.

Airtel 5G Plus is available across all districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh. All 25 villages in the Zanskar Valley can now enjoy the power of 5G as enjoyed by millions of Indians.

Zanskar located in Ladakh region faces extreme weather conditions in winter making it almost inhabitable for 6 months of the year. The place however becomes a popular tourist destination owing to the famous ‘Chadar Trek’, a trek along the frozen Zanskar river attracting tourists from India and abroad. Network connectivity becomes a critical necessity for safety, during emergencies. Airtel’s 5G service is now operational across Rangdrum, Phey Thang Zanskar, Sani Monastery, Kisherak Rd Padum, Techa Khasar, Karsha amongst others.

The launch will not only enhance the quality of life for locals but also readies the tourist destination ahead of its peak travel season. All the 25 villages of this region will benefit from the launch of superfast 5G service.