SRINAGAR: An ailing undertrial died at a Sub-district hospital after he complained of chest pain on Tuesday.

Khurshid Ahmad Wani of Saidpora, Sopore, was lodged in district jail Kupwara on the orders of chief judicial magistrate, Handwara.

He was facing charges under section 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 109 (abetment to crime), 408 (criminal breach of trust) IPC. He was facing trial before the additional session judge. Handwara.

Superintendent, district jail, Kupwara, said the undertrial was suffering from several ailments. He said the deceased was sent to Kupwara sub-district hospital several times for treatment.

On Tuesday, the accused complained of chest pain and was shifted to sub-district hospital, Kupwara for further evaluation. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Later postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to legal heirs.