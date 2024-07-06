Aijaz Asad Gets Addl Charge Of Admin Secy PGD, CEO ERA

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday assigned additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Public Grievances Department (PGD) and CEO, ERA, to Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department Mohammad Aijaz Asad till further orders.

An order issued in this context by the General Administration Department read, “In the interest of administration, Mohammad Aijaz, Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Public Grievances Department, and CEO, ERA, in addition to his own duties, relieving Syed Sehrish Asgar, who shall report to the General Administration Department till further orders.”