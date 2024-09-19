Aijaz Asad assumes charge as Secretary RDD

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 19: Mohammad Aijaz Asad today assumed the charge as Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj (RDD&PR) and had an exclusive interactive session with the officers and officials at Civil Secretariat Srinagar.

In his remarks, Aijaz Asad appreciated the initiatives launched towards furtehr streamlining of the department under the guidance of Dr Shahid. “The innovative measures in place are commendable, and it is a tremendous opportunity to work in the rural sector of J&K ,” he maintained. He urged upon the team to redouble their efforts towards achieving the key targets for greater good of the public.

Asad also took stock of the progress achieved by the department under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) and Himayat. He emphasized that the RDD primarily serves the rural population and should prioritize projects that benefit the public.

Secretary in RDD, Rachna Sharma, Director General Rural Sanitation, Anoo Malhotra, Managing Director JKRLM, Shubra Sharma, Director RDD Kashmir, Shabir Hussain Bhat, Director RDD Jammu Mumtaz Ali, Director Panchayati Raj Sham Lal, and Director Finance Umar Khan, among others were present on the occasion.