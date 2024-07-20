AIFF confers special award to J&K Sports Council for promoting football

NEW DELHI, JULY 20: Recognising exceptional efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in encouraging and promoting football in the Union Territory, All India Football Federation has conferred special award to JKSC.



Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, received the award on behalf of J&K government during the glittering AIFF Awards Night, attended by numerous sporting icons and dignitaries. The gala event was aimed to celebrate remarkable achievements of Indian footballers over the past year.



Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Olympic medal winner Yogeshwar Dutt, India’s Davis Cup captain, Rohit Rajpal and many other well-known faces of Indian sports.



AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President NA Haris, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan, Executive Committee members, and senior officials of the state associations, were also present



Secretary JKSC expressed gratitude to AIFF for recognizing J&K Sports Council’s efforts to promote and encourage football in India. She also thanked the AIFF for choosing Srinagar to host the SAFF U-16 National Camp last year, demonstrating their faith in JKSC.



“Jammu and Kashmir hosted the National Camp for the U-16 Championship for the first time ever. We are honoured that AIFF has extended another opportunity to J&K to host the Indian National Team Coaching Camp Under-17 in preparation for the upcoming SAFF Championship and AFC Qualifiers in 2024, which is underway at Srinagar”, asserted the Secretary.



Notably, the Government’s massive investment in sports infrastructure has drawn the interest of numerous National Federations to conduct National and International level events in J&K.

We want to solidify our place at the top of the country’s sporting map with the aid of these camps and National Competitions, stated Nuzhat Gul.