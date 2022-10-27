AICTE Pragati has announced the Scholarship for Girls.

The scheme is being implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to assist in the advancement of girls pursuing technical education.

The selected candidates will receive Rs 50,000 per annum for every year of study i.e. maximum of 3 years for students admitted to the first year and a maximum of 2 years for students admitted to the first year through lateral entry.

The scholarship amount will be provided as a lump sum amount towards payment of college fees, purchase of computers, stationeries, books, equipment, software, etc.

Eligibility:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be a girl student

Be admitted to the first year of diploma/degree level course OR

Be admitted to the second year of diploma/degree level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE-approved institutions of the respective year

Have a family income of less than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

Note – Up to two girls per family are eligible for this scholarship.

Benefits:

Note – No other additional grant will be payable instead of hostel charges and medical charges etc.

Documents needed:

Marksheet of Cass 10 and 12 (as applicable)

A valid income certificate issued by State/ UT Government

Admission letter for getting admission in a degree/diploma course issued by the Directorate of Technical Education

Certificate issued by the Director/Principal/Head of the Institute

Receipt of tuition fee

Bank account passbook seeded with the Aadhaar card indicating the applicant’s photograph, account number, and IFSC code

Caste certificate (applicable for SC, ST, or OBC candidates)

Aadhaar card

Duly signed declaration by parents confirming the accuracy of information provided in the application form

Click here to apply:

https://www.aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in/login.php

Note – All the applicants are advised to fill the form correctly, no changes can be made once submitted. The applicants are also advised to fill in only one application as multiple applications will cancel the form.

Important Dates:

Scholarship Closing Date: 31st October 2022

Last Date for Defect Verification: 15th November 2022

Last Date for Institute Verification: 15th November 2022

Selection Criteria:

The selection of candidates will be carried out solely based on the merit of the qualifying examination to peruse the Technical Diploma course from any of the AICTE-approved institutions.

Terms and Conditions: