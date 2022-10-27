AICTE Pragati has announced the Scholarship for Girls.
The scheme is being implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to assist in the advancement of girls pursuing technical education.
Eligibility:
- To be eligible, an applicant must –
- Be a girl student
- Be admitted to the first year of diploma/degree level course OR
- Be admitted to the second year of diploma/degree level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE-approved institutions of the respective year
- Have a family income of less than Rs 8 lakh per annum.
Note – Up to two girls per family are eligible for this scholarship.
Benefits:
- The selected candidates will receive Rs 50,000 per annum for every year of study i.e. maximum of 3 years for students admitted to the first year and a maximum of 2 years for students admitted to the first year through lateral entry.
- The scholarship amount will be provided as a lump sum amount towards payment of college fees, purchase of computers, stationeries, books, equipment, software, etc.
Note – No other additional grant will be payable instead of hostel charges and medical charges etc.
Documents needed:
- Marksheet of Cass 10 and 12 (as applicable)
- A valid income certificate issued by State/ UT Government
- Admission letter for getting admission in a degree/diploma course issued by the Directorate of Technical Education
- Certificate issued by the Director/Principal/Head of the Institute
- Receipt of tuition fee
- Bank account passbook seeded with the Aadhaar card indicating the applicant’s photograph, account number, and IFSC code
- Caste certificate (applicable for SC, ST, or OBC candidates)
- Aadhaar card
- Duly signed declaration by parents confirming the accuracy of information provided in the application form
Click here to apply:
https://www.aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in/login.php
Note – All the applicants are advised to fill the form correctly, no changes can be made once submitted. The applicants are also advised to fill in only one application as multiple applications will cancel the form.
Important Dates:
- Scholarship Closing Date: 31st October 2022
- Last Date for Defect Verification: 15th November 2022
- Last Date for Institute Verification: 15th November 2022
Selection Criteria:
- The selection of candidates will be carried out solely based on the merit of the qualifying examination to peruse the Technical Diploma course from any of the AICTE-approved institutions.
Terms and Conditions:
- Students failing to get promoted to the next class/level would forfeit the scholarship.
- The scholarship will be renewed for the next year of study on receipt of renewal through National Scholarship Portal by submitting a passing certificate/mark sheet with a letter from the Head of the Institution on the online portal.
- The gap period between the year of passing the qualifying examination and the session of admission in the diploma course should not be more than two years.
- Incomplete applications will be summarily rejected. Only verified online applications will be considered for the award of a scholarship.
- The scholarship will not be awarded to a candidate who failed/drops out in a subsequent year.
- For converting the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to percentage, multiplying factor will be 9.5 i.e. to convert the CGPA into percentage; CGPA X 9.5 will give the percentage.
- In case both CGPA & total marks are given in the mark sheet, total marks will be considered for determining the percentage.