New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced norms and policies which are considered while granting autonomy to polytechnic colleges. As per the technical body, the following are mandatory requirements for the existence of any polytechnic college.

The institute should have a minimum 10 years of existence and must possess an NIIA accreditation for minimum 30% of eligible programmes. The accreditation should be valid until a period of an additional year from the date of submission of the application. In case the above criteria is not fulfilled, the institution should be in existence for a period of minimum 25 years.

Around 50% of the faculty members amongst the AICTE approved faculty pattern should be working on regular basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 60% faculty should have experience more than 5 years and out of that 50% shall have retention during the last 3 years.

The results of the institution must be 60% and above in all semesters of last three academic years.

Admission status of the institution should be minimum 80% in the previous three academic years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adequacy of infrastructure must be available as per AICTE norms i.e. NIL Deficiency report while granting EOA by AICTE for current academic year.

More than 50% of the faculty members of the institution should have undergone at least one: course in MOOCs or SWAYAM/FDP (Minimum 2 weeks)/ Industrial Training (Minimum 3 weeks) in the current/previous Academic Year.

Around 75% of the students in accordance with the final year pass outs should have obtained placement or opted for entrepreneurship/ higher studies during previous three academic years.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)