AICTE chairman reviews preparations for SIH 2024 Grand finale

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 29: AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations at 51 Nodal Centres in a virtual meeting, including the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, which will host the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024.

SIH, India’s largest innovation challenge, unites top young minds from across the country to develop solutions for real-world problems. This year marks a significant milestone for NIT Srinagar, which will serve as a key nodal center for the seventh edition of SIH, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education.

The preparations at NIT Srinagar are being overseen by its Director, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanojiya. The virtual review meeting hosted by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell was attended by In-charge Director Prof. Roohi Naz, Registrar Prof. Atikur Rehman, Dean of Students Welfare Prof. Abdul Liman, SPOS- SIH-2024 Dr. H.S. Pali, Chairman Core Committee SIH 2024 Prof. GA Harmain, Deputy Registrar Admin Faisal Irshad Ganai, and other dignitaries.

During the meeting, the AICTE Chairman highlighted the importance of finalizing all arrangements for the Grand Finale, including infrastructure, technical support, and logistical requirements. Specific instructions were given to set up hosting halls, seating arrangements, workstations, breakout zones, and essential facilities such as projectors, speakers, video-conferencing tools, power backup, medical kits, and fire extinguishers.

He said the seventh edition of SIH is expected to be larger than ever, with over 55,000 ideas submitted by 49,000 teams from 2,600 higher education institutions. Internal hackathons held at these institutions shortlisted 149,380 teams, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for innovation among Indian youth. The categories and themes for SIH 2024 align with the Prime Minister’s vision of promoting hackathons, innovation challenges, and start-ups as part of building a “New India.”

Dr. H.S. Pali, Nodal Officer for SIH-2024 at NIT Srinagar, confirmed that the Grand Finale will take place from December 11 to 15, 2024. He highlighted the success of previous editions in fostering innovative thinking among students from higher education institutions across India.