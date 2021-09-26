AICTE announces internship programme for J&K, Ladakh students in higher learning institutions: Here is how you can apply

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications from students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for internship opportunities with various prestigious IITs and IISERs

The objective of this scheme is to provide exposure to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh youth to academic culture at institutions of higher learning. “It is expected that they will be working on cutting edge research in the field of science and technology under the guidance of faculties from these premier institutions,” said AICTE.

These internships are also expected to help create conditions conducive to the quest for knowledge and its applicability in work. “The internship experience will augment outcome-based learning process and inculcate various attributes in a student in line with the graduate attributes AICTE has taken this initiative to provide internship opportunity to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Students.AICTE has a commitment to make the technical graduates employable and realizes that internship is an important stage which helps the students to understand the industry while preparing for transition into the job,” AICTE said.

AICTE has signed MoUs with the following institutes to provide internship opportunities to students of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and enhancing their employ ability:

IIT Guwahati.

IIT Kanpur.

IIT Bhubaneshwar.

IIT Ropar.

IISER Kolkata.

IISER Pune.

Who Can Apply for AICTE Internship With IITs and IISERs

Students from any of the science and engineering disciplines of undergraduate and post-graduate programs studying in higher education institutions situated in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are eligible to apply. Any nominated nodal officer, training and placement officer, senior faculty, principal, or director should register on the AICTE portal and nominate students before 30 September 2021.

The details of the Winter internship opportunities available are:

IIT Kanpur: 8 weeks between October and December.

IIT Guwahati: 4 weeks between October and December 2021.

IISER Kolkata: Two months in winter 2021 and two months in Summer 2022.

IIT Ropar: 4 weeks between December 2021 and January 2022.

IIT Bhubaneshwar: 4 Weeks between 1 and 31 December.

IISER Pune: Summer 2022 for 6 weeks.