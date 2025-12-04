“AI Is the Future of Diagnosis”: LG Manoj Sinha Calls for Tech-Driven Overhaul in Healthcare

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Thursday emphasised the urgent need to integrate AI and big-data driven systems into pathology and diagnostics.

In a post shared by the Office of J&K LG, “Delivered a key-note address at the annual Conference on Pathology.”

“I highlighted the need to integrate AI & big data analysis into diagnostic process for accuracy and speed and to strengthen the bridge between Science and Medicine,” post reads.

It further reads that, “Healthcare system must focus on enhancing diagnostic accuracy and reducing time to treatment. Mainstreaming the Precision Medicine approach through advanced diagnostic test is crucial.”

LG Sinha further added that, “Labs should develop modern infra to transform data into clinical insights for doctors.” (KNC)