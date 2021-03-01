Ahmedabad woman Ayesha Khan records video before dying by suicide, netizens demand justice

Ahmedabad: A young woman Ayesha Arif Khan died by suicide after jumping into Sabarmati river.

Before taking her life the woman recorded a video on her phone in which she said she is taking the extreme step of her own free will and nobody has pressurised her for anything.

In the video, Ayesha conveyed the message to her father, “I am happy and I want to die in peace, I don’t want to fight, I love Arif.”

Ayesha also called her husband before committing suicide.

23 year old Ayesha releases this Video before Jumping in the #SabarmatiRiver #Ahmedabad! Just listen to this poignant misery of ill treatment at the hands of the In-Laws and a Ruthless Husband! Are We even Humans? When millions of Women are treated in such Tragic Fashion! pic.twitter.com/sPQf9za7Pp — zafar sareshwala (@zafarsareshwala) February 28, 2021

Riverfront West police have registered a crime against the woman’s husband in the case. The fire brigade’s rescue team recovered the wife’s body and informed the police. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

According to the details received, Ayesha was married in the year 2018 to Arif Khan who lives in Rajasthan. After the marriage, Ayesha was harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry. Ayesha had lodged a complaint against people including her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law at the Vatva police station and she also filed a case of domestic violence in court. Later, Ayesha started working in the mutual fund department of the bank.

In the video that Ayesha made, she said, “Dear Dad, when will you fight your case? Don’t let Ayesha fight because she doesn’t want to fight. If Arif wants freedom, then he is free. Let’s live our life, this is the opportunity. I am happy, I will meet Allah, I will tell him, where did I go wrong? I got good parents, wonderful friends but something either lacked in me or my fate.”

“I have nothing to say now. Understand that the almighty gave me a short life,” she said in her final video.

She further said, ” One thing I learnt from this life is that one should never go with unrequited love and some people are so ill-fated that their love is not fulfilled even after their marriage.”

Standing near the Sabarmati river, Ayesha said, “This is a lovely river and I hope it absorbs me, Main hawaaon ki tarah hoon; main behna chaahti hoon… Main khush hoon aaj… Mujhe duaon me yaad karna, kya pata jannat mile na mile (I am like the winds; I want to flow… I am happy today… Remember me in your prayers. Don’t know if I will go to heaven or not)”: these were her last words.

Ayesha called her parents before jumping into the river

Ayesha dialed her parents before jumping into the Sabarmati river. When her father asked where she is, she said he is just coming home, Her father asked her where she is again, she said she is standing near the river and she wants to jump. Her father handed asked her to calm down and not to take any such step, he even asked her to talk to her mother. Ayesha broke down while speaking to her mother and said, “All that has happened his enough, I am frustrated, I can’t tolerate it anymore, He (her husband Arif) wants freedom, I will give him the freedom.

Her mother tries to console her and says, “don’t do any such thing as people will think you did anything wrong.” Ayesha said, Ï even called Arif, he said I should do whatever I want but before that, I should make a video so police could arrest him. I have made the video and all I want now is to jump from this river. I want to jump.”

Her parents kept consoling her and the line got disconnected. This was the last conversation of her life.

Swimmers of the fire service department made efforts to rescue her. They dashed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband Arif.

After watching the video, Netizens have been demanding justice for Ayesha:

#ayesha

It doesn't matter which religion you belong ! Humanity is Still first



Every Word she was Saying Makes anyone Emotional !

JUST LISTEN AND WATCH THE VIDEO !!



23 year old Ayesha releases this Video before Jumping in the #SabarmatiRiver #Ahmedabad! pic.twitter.com/EdmNd77ezJ — Ayush Vaishnav (@AyushVa21516182) February 28, 2021

Sorry Ayesha…we don't deserve to be called a human…May your soul rest in peace..🙏#Ayesha https://t.co/X4gN6WL5RC — Rohit (@rohitmishraindi) February 28, 2021