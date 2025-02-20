SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 20: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Javed Ahmad Dar, today convened a meeting with Director Agriculture, Joint Directors, Provincial Heads, Chief Agriculture Officers, Scheme Heads and sectoral officers of the department of Agriculture, to review the physical and financial achievements under Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), CAPEX and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

During the meeting, implementation of projects under HADP and different Centrally Sponsored Schemes being implemented by the department was discussed in detail.

Javaid Dar highlighted the importance of expeditious and judicious expenditure of funds under different projects of HADP, CAPEX and other CSSs. He asked the officers to ensure time bound expenditure of funds allocated under HADP projects, different components of centrally sponsored schemes. He reiterated the importance of maintaining the highest level of transparency and accountability while incurring all the expenditures under development schemes.

The Minister emphasized the importance of innovative initiatives in monitoring of KCC and Point of Sale (POS) machines. He asked the concerned officers for expansion of vegetable crops to newer areas besides completing the presentations for kharif cropping season. He also unveiled the quality control manual of the department. Javaid Dar directed the officers to reach out to the farmers of every area and make them aware about HADP, latest farmer friendly technologies in agriculture and other allied sectors. He asked the officers to work in collaboration with the farmer communities for successful implementation of different projects at grass root level.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir gave a detailed PowerPoint Presentation regarding the implementation of different flagship programmes and centrally sponsored schemes in Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, Dar also chaired a review meeting in Budgam to assess the developmental landscape of the district. The Minister reviewed progress on key ongoing and proposed projects like establishment of a 125 bedded district hospital, 100 bedded critical care hospital at Reshipora, road infrastructure, new bus terminal at Chadoora, robust mobile connectivity at tourist destinations including Yousmarg and Doodhpathri besides implementation of agriculture and allied sector schemes.