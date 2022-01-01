New Delhi: `Agar tum mujhe Paris mein nahin milti, Amsterdam mein milti. Duniya ke kissi bhi gali, kuche, gaon, ucchake se tumhein mein dhund nikalka kyunki tum meri kismat hoon. This lines by Mohit Raina in `Shiddat’ has finally come true in his real life.

Born in Jammu and Kashmir, the 39-year-old Riana finally tied the knot with Aditi in an intimate ceremony

“Love recognizes no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey – Aditi and Mohit,” he wrote.

Raina, who played the character of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, wore a white sherwani, while the bride wore a printed lehenga.

The actor has played key roles in Bandini, Ganga Kii Dheej, Chehra, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He also starred in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

Last year, he starred in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj, and Satyajeet Dubey. Mohit Raina was last seen in the romantic film Shiddat, co-starring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, and Daina Penty.