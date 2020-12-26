After UP, MP too clears ‘anti-conversion’ law, 5-yr jail for forced conversion

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the bill against forceful inter-faith conversions — or the so-called “love jihad” — amid similar step being taken by Uttar Pradesh recently.

“Under new Bill, forcing religious conversion on someone will attract one to five years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine. Forced conversion of a minor, woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000,” said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.