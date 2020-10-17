After Tanishq, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ gets trolled for ‘Love Jihad’; producer a ‘Kashmiri separatist’

Amid the ongoing debate on the recent Tanishq ad being boycotted and taken down for promoting Love-Jihad, netizens have now shifted their target to Akshay Kumar’s next release Laxmmi Bomb. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie MUNI 2: Kanchana and Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the role of a transgender.

In the trailer of the film, Akshay’s character is named Asif and Kiara Advani’s character is named Priya. On the basis of these names, people judged that the movie is promoting inter-faith marriage and called for its ban.

Some Twitterati also targeted the lead actor of the film, Akshay Kumar, hence, the hashtag #ShameOnYouAkshay is trending on social media. People went further to target the producer of the film Shabina Khan and complained about her being a Kashmiri separatist.

One Twitter user wrote “Shabina Khan is a Kashmiri separatist. Aasif (Akshay) is possessed by the ghost of transgender Laxmi that wears a red saree and carries Trishul. The official teaser has Ma Laxmi in the backdrop. In non-ghost life, Aasif’s girlfriend is Priya. #ShameOnUAkshayKumar”

Kamaal Rashid Khan, a self-proclaimed critic of Bollywood also took to Twitter to call for the ban of the movie. He wrote, “#Laxami is a Goddess, Devi, and #AkshayKumar is mocking her by his film #LaxmiBomb! Public must boycott it to teach him a lesson, So that he doesn’t do such a big blunder in the future. It’s India not Canada. Yahan Devi Devtaon Ki puja Ki Jati Hai Mazaak Nahi Banaya Jata!”

