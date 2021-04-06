After seven days, body of missing 4-yr-old boy found in Qazigund

Qazigund: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy who was missing from last week was found in the forest area of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday afternoon.

An official said that a four-year-old boy who was missing from March 31 was found in nearby forests of Chowgam Qazigund.

He said authorities of Wildlife department and Police searched for him these 7 days and partly-eaten body of the boy was recovered from the bushes in a forest near his village on today afternoon.

He identified the deceased as Nazakat Hussain Khan, son of Mohammad Rafiq Khan of Chowgam.

Station House Officer (SHO) Qazigund, Reshi Irshad confirmed to KNO the recovery of half-eaten body of boy from nearby forests—(KNO)