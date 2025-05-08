After Rohit Sharma’s Retirement, Shubman Gill Tipped for Captaincy: Sources

In a major development ahead of India’s England Test tour, Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 37-year-old, who recently led India to victory in both the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, stepped down just weeks before the five-match series beginning June 20 — marking the start of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

Sources told that 25-year-old Shubman Gill is being considered for Test captaincy. “Shubman Gill is being discussed for leadership. Selectors are looking ahead and will likely not revert to older players,” a source revealed.

Before Rohit’s retirement, reports had surfaced suggesting the selectors were planning to relieve him of Test captaincy due to declining red-ball form — not merely as part of a transition phase. Rohit, however, is expected to continue leading India in the ODI format.

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has recommended Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and in-form IPL performer Sai Sudharsan for the England tour. Speaking to PTI, Prasad also backed Prasidh Krishna over Akash Deep as a pacer, should selectors opt for a 15-man squad.

With R Ashwin’s retirement, Washington Sundar is likely to join Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as India’s spin options. Kuldeep, according to Prasad, remains a key wicket-taker even in pace-friendly English conditions.

While Rohit’s inclusion in the squad remains undecided, Prasad suggested he could still open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Sai Sudharsan as backup. “Sai has to be in this England series — it’s the right time as the new WTC cycle begins,” he said.

Shubman Gill is expected to bat at No. 3, followed by Virat Kohli at 4. Rishabh Pant is likely to take up the wicketkeeping role, while KL Rahul could feature in the middle-order as a specialist batter.