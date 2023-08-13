While ‘Zinda Banda’ from Shahrukh Khan’s action thriller film ‘Jawan’ has already made fans to groove, the makers are all set to release a romantic song ‘Chaleya’ in Arijit Singh’s voice on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Arijit Singh, there is Shilpa Rao singing this romantic melody. The teaser of the song is already out and fans have expressed their love and curiosity on the internet.

The song will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in a romantic avatar . Farah Khan has done the choreography.

Shahrukh Khan fans are already thrilled since the day makers announced the release of ‘Jawan’ and the craze is surging as well. In the upcoming romantic song, fans are expecting SRK to spread his charm and justify his title of ‘King Khan.’

‘Zinda Banda,’ the first title track was released across three languages. Meanwhile, ‘Chaleya’ is also expected to take the road. It will be out in Tamil and Telugu version too, the film’s team stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans should know that Shahrukh had already opened up about the song during one of his #AskSRK session. He said his favourite song from the film is Chaleya.

During the session, one of the users who could not stop himself aske, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi”. To which, he gave a sarcastic response. SRK said, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain who.”

‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee and is scheduled to release on September 7, 2023, worldwide. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages apart from Hindi.

The film also features South Indian stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has a cameo.