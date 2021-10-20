India captain Virat Kohli’s wax statue was unveiled at the newly opened Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The museum also has statues of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and other celebrities.

Virat Kohli’s wax statue has been dressed in the official Indian limited-overs kit. Notably, another wax statue of Kohli was unveiled by the renowned Madame Tussauds museum at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Soon after the images of Kohli’s statue went viral on social media, fans came in numbers to post heartwarming messages for the India skipper.

"Now, Wax statue of Virat Kohli at Dubai's Madame Tussauds. Global Superstar for a reason," a fan wrote.

Virat Kohli's wax statue at Dubai, India, England. King Kohli Craze unreal for World Wide



Brand Ambassador Of World Cricket

Wax statue at Dubai & Lord's

BELIEVE me he is just 32 !

He's bigger than The Game @imVkohli ❤️#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/fNB6aK1KCG — Ravi 💀 (@kukreja_ravii) October 19, 2021