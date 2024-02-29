After Jamaat-e-Islami, Centre bans 2 factions of Muslim League in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 28: Centre on Wednesday banned two factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by Haji Ghulam Nabi Sumji and Masrat Alam Bhat over anti-national activities.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said that by striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.

He said that these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

“PM Modi’s government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre extended the ban on ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ for five more years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organization is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on 28 February 2019. Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X,

The last ban on the ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ or JeI was imposed on February 28, 2019, days after the Pulwama attack (February 14, 2019), in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. Over 100 JeI, J&K members, including its chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz were arrested by the J&K Police at that time.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said “Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India”.

“Many criminal cases have been registered against the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” it said.

Earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its crackdown on the proscribed JeI in a terror funding case.

The raids in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu along with