After India bans PUBG, Akshay Kumar says ‘play FAU-G, learn about sacrifices’

After India banned highly popular Chinese smart-phone game PUBG, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has promoted a game dubbed as an alternative to it.
FAU-G is a made-in-India PUBG Mobile alternative that is being published by Bengaluru-based nCore games, and Indian game industry veteran Vishal Gondal and actor Akshay Kumar have also taken to Twitter to promote it.
“Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG,” Kumar tweeted.
FAU-G is short for Fearless and United-Guards, and tweets promoting the game say it will donate 20 percent of its revenue to the government’s fund-raising initiative Bharat Ke Veer. However, there is no word on the release date of FAU-G. It is also unclear whether the game will be limited to mobile devices or if it will also get a PC version.
Entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, who is the CEO of fitness wearable maker GOQii, posted a tweet on Friday to reveal the development of FAU-G.