Srinagar, Jan 28: Pahalgam is set to receive a state-of-the-art gondola service, designed to rival the renowned Gulmarg Gondola.

The proposed cable car project aims to enhance the region’s tourism potential and attract visitors year-round, particularly during the winter months.

According to details, the proposed aerial route will span approximately 2 kilometers, connecting Yatri Nawas to the scenic meadow of Bai Saran, which is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and dense pine forests.

An official from the J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in its final stages, with the Board of Directors expected to make a decision soon. “While a few No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from forest and other concerned departments are still pending, efforts are underway to expedite the process,” the official added.

The project, designed with environmental sustainability in mind, ensures no deforestation will occur during construction. A drag lift is planned for Aru Valley to promote winter sports and adventure tourism, which will further enhance the region’s appeal as a hub for adventure activities, the official said.

“These initiatives are expected to transform Pahalgam into a year-round tourist destination,” he added.

Local stakeholders, including hoteliers and travel agents, have warmly welcomed the move.

Uzair Ahmad, a local hotelier, said, “Pahalgam sees a steady flow of tourists during the summer, but winter months witness a significant decline. Facilities like the gondola and drag lift will keep Pahalgam vibrant throughout the year.”

He said most hotels in the area currently lack central heating systems, as many remain closed during the winter due to low tourist numbers. “If the winter footfall increases, hoteliers can upgrade facilities, which will benefit the local economy,” Ahmad added.

The gondola project is being described as a “game-changer” for Pahalgam by local authorities and stakeholders. It is expected to reduce congestion at Gulmarg by offering tourists an alternative adventure site while establishing Pahalgam as a premier destination for both summer and winter activities.

The drag lift at Aru Valley is particularly aimed at promoting winter sports, attracting adventure enthusiasts, and hosting potential sporting events in the future.

With the completion of these projects, Pahalgam is set to see a boost in tourist footfall, particularly during the winter months. (With KNO inputs)