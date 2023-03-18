Srinagar: Kashmir valley’s ace cyclist and Guinness World Record holder Adil Teli has qualified for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championship scheduled to be held at Glasgow Scotland in August later this year.

“Alhamdulillah! I’ve earned the opportunity to showcase my skills on the world stage. Got qualified for UCI GRAN FONDO WorldChampionship at Glasgow Scotland on 4 August 2023 .The hard work, dedication, and perseverance have paid off, and now I have a chance to compete against the best of the best. This championship will be a defining moment in my career and will be remembered for years to come. Ready to give it all.

Kashmir, will make you proud again. InshaAllah!

Thank you Everyone ,” Teli said in a Facebook post.

Teli has set two Guinness World Records for fastest bicycle journey between Kashmir and Kanyakumari and another from Leh to Manali.

