After elections, opposition will split; Rahul will run away from Wayanad: PM Modi

Modi took a dig at the opposition alliance, saying that on at least 25% of the total seats, alliance partners from the opposition combine are fighting against each other. He said that they have been levelling allegations against each other and talking of putting their own partners behind bars. “Opposition alliance partners are not getting candidates, leaders are not campaigning as if they have accepted their defeat. I am asking you if you would trust these leaders who have been fighting among themselves? How can a country trust them? One cannot imagine what would be the scene in the parliament if they get a few seats. There is a need to teach them a lesson,” he said.

Modi addressed the rally to campaign for BJP’s candidate Pratap Chikhalikar from Nanded and CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Baburao Kadam Kohalikar from Hingoli. Both the seats are believed to be in a close contest with opposition candidates in these constituencies.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan were present on the dais along with other leaders from the ruling alliance.

Targeting Congress, Modi claimed that the prime opposition party has already admitted its defeat even before the elections were announced. Without naming Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Modi said, “Some of the leaders have chosen the back door path of Rajya Sabha to enter the parliament.” Modi said that after 4 June, the announcement of the results, the opposition alliance will scatter and the partners will fight against each other.

In a staunch attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said that like he ran away from Amethi, he will have to draw out from Wayanad too. “Congress’ shahzade (prince) and his toli (team) have realised the crisis they are facing in Wayanad (from where Rahul Gandhi is a candidate) and are waiting for the election there to end on 26 April. They will search for another safe seat for the Shahzade. The alliance partners are abusing each other. One of the alliance partners, the Chief Minister of Kerala, blasted in such language against them (Congress) that even I do not use it in my speech. The Congress is in such a crisis, that its first family would not be able to vote for a party candidate in this election because there is not their own candidate in the constituency they live in. This is happening for the first time,” he said.

“According to the reports we are getting from the booth level, the NDA has swept the first phase, the voters, especially the first-time voters, are voting for the victory of our alliance. I, however, appeal to the voters to come out in big numbers and vote for whichever party they want to strengthen the future of the country. I appeal to the opposition too that even if they know that they are losing the battle, they should encourage voters to vote. The voting percentage in India influences the world. The next 25 years would be the years of the influence of India in the world, and a high turnout to send out a message in the globe is important,” he said.

Modi also said that the Congress was against the development of the backwards and poor. “The Congress has always tried to put a spanner in the efforts of the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. They criticised us when we introduced a scheme to open bank accounts for every citizen. The Congress is responsible for the backwardness of Marathwada and Vidarbha and the drought-like situation here,” he said. Modi also spoke about the development projects and social schemes his government implemented for Nanded and Marathwada. “Modi guarantees the healing of every wound given by Congress. What you witnessed in the last ten years is just a trailer, and most of the time was wasted to fill the trenches dug by Congress. The real development will come in the next five years,” he said.

Modi, in the backdrop of the dominance of the Sikh community in Nanded, said that BJP has always respected Sikh culture. “We brought Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan, introduced CAA for the safe passage of the victims of partition and the Sikh community. Congress is opposing the act too. It seems that Congress is taking revenge for 1984 till today,” he said.

Modi reiterated that his guarantee is the assurance of completion of ‘Modi’s guarantee’. “I promised to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and did it, we scrapped the practice of triple talaq, we brought the Indian economy to fifth position and built a huge Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Congress has been hurting our emotions by targeting Sanatan culture, advocating the boycotting of the launch of Ram Mandir. Can we pardon this mindset?” he said.